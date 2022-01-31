South Plains Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South Plains Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

