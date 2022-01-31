Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,075 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.08. 127,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,954. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

