Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

