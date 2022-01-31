Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 54,068 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $87.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

