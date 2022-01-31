Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after buying an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.81. 344,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,408,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

