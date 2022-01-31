Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,203,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,738,000 after acquiring an additional 57,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.81. 100,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

