Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SBSAA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Spanish Broadcasting System has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.60.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.