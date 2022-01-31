SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Down 3.2%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 245,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $877.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

