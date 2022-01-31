SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Trimmed by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $42,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $104.98 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

