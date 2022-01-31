SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,015,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,752 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $41.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.83.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

