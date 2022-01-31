SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 8.1% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $144,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $469.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.70 and a 200-day moving average of $500.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.73 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.