Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.42. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

