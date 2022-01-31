SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $84.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

