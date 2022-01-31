SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.99) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$2.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

