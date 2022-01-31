Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €62.00 ($69.66) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock traded down €3.60 ($4.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €56.40 ($63.37). 26,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €56.95 ($63.99) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($81.52). The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.48.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.