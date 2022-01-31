Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €62.00 ($69.66) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of STM stock traded down €3.60 ($4.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €56.40 ($63.37). 26,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €56.95 ($63.99) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($81.52). The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.48.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

