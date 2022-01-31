Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) Short Interest Down 32.2% in January

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,800 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 695,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stagwell has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 104,600 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,700,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.