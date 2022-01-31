Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits Market Cap of $104.25 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

