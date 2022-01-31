Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.39. Standex International posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $2,170,585. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,282. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. Standex International has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

