Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

