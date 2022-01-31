State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in State Street by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 510,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 254,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.50. 2,537,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,790. State Street has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.