Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Up 7.6%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €0.30 ($0.34) and last traded at €0.29 ($0.32). Approximately 35,148,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.26 ($0.30).

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €0.22 and a 200-day moving average of €0.17.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

