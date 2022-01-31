Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.94.

STLC stock opened at C$36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$20.11 and a 12 month high of C$51.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

