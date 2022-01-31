Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.95 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and $232.78 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00133834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00050690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00181749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.19 or 0.06965709 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,251 coins and its circulating supply is 24,835,904,634 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

