Stifel Nicolaus Trims Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Target Price to $85.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $60.53 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

