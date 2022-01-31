Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,026. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

