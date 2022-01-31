Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.
SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.
Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,026. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52.
In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
