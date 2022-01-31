Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 727,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson purchased 15,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $63,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe A. Oblas purchased 10,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $112,500 over the last three months. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAX opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60. Stryve Foods has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

