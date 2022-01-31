Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the December 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SMLP stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 10,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.97.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $340,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

