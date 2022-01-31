Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

