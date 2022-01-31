Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.