SVB Leerink Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $85.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.00.

MRNA opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.02. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,000 shares of company stock worth $96,510,230 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

