Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSREF shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Swiss Re stock remained flat at $$108.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

