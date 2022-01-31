Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $414.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $422.90 million. Synaptics reported sales of $357.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $18.92 on Wednesday, reaching $210.35. 811,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.