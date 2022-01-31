Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.31.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $18.92 on Monday, hitting $210.35. 811,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,832. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a one year low of $100.71 and a one year high of $299.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

