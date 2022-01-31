TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €27.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.13 ($30.82).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG stock opened at €23.39 ($26.58) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.18. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a one year high of €29.37 ($33.38).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.