Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,113 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,128 shares in the last quarter.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

