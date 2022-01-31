Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.93.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.91. The company had a trading volume of 704,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The stock has a market cap of C$20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.86 and a 1 year high of C$44.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

