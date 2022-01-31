Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.93.

Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.91. The company had a trading volume of 704,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,946. The stock has a market cap of C$20.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.86 and a 1 year high of C$44.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.