Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the December 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE HQH traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 119,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,261. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
