Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the December 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE HQH traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 119,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,261. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

