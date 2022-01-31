Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.64.

NYSE TFX traded up $8.91 on Monday, reaching $308.76. 4,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

