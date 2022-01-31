Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $47,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after buying an additional 280,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.69. 4,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

