Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at about $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 130.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,230. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $863.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.