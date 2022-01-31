Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Teradyne stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Teradyne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,465,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

