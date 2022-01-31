Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Increased to GBX 327 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 308 ($4.16) to GBX 327 ($4.41) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.32).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 297.49 ($4.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 286.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 315.91 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of £22.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

