Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 3,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSLA stock traded up $90.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $936.72. 34,727,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,956,340. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,028.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $895.25. The company has a market capitalization of $940.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

