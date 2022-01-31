Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 62,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Farmer Bros. worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Farmer Bros. Co. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.