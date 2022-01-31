Teton Advisors Inc. Buys 7,971 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,387,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after buying an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,311. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $728.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

