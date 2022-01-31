Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in South State by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

Shares of SSB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

