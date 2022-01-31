Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CIRCOR International worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.66. 1,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

