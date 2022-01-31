Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. 2,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,774. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

