Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -389.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

