Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries makes up approximately 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $100.71.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.